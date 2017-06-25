Police are searching for a 19-year-old woman who is missing and believed to be in danger — here’s what we know

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Florida teen who is missing and considered to be in danger.

Victoria Stites, of Palm Bay, is 19, but her mental capacity is lower than her age, the Palm Bay police say. She is possibly travelling to Jamaica, N.Y., with a man she met on Facebook.

She was last seen Saturday leaving her Palm Bay home, north of Vero Beach, wearing a green shirt and black jeans, and carrying a purple duffel bag.

She has blonde/brown hair, brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 to 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-423-TIPS.