2 women allegedly collected money for a baby’s funeral — but it wasn’t their baby

Two California women were arrested Sunday on fraud charges after allegedly panhandling for money to bury a dead baby that did not belong to either of them, police said.

San Bernardino County deputies arrested 26-year-old Chasity Marie Doll on suspicion of panhandling charges, and an hour later they arrested 41-year old Michele Love on the same charge, The Sun of San Bernardino reported. During Love’s booking, deputies said evidence linking the two women was found, and an investigation was launched, The Sun reported.

RELATED: 10 ways to avoid scams while giving to charities





Deputies allege that Doll and Love worked together to make signs to get donations from the public for their baby’s funeral. The infant’s photo on the poster does not belong to either woman, deputies said.

Doll was arrested on a similar charge six years ago in Modesto, Calif., KOVR reported in 2011.