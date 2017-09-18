Police believe the murders of two black men were racially motivated

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police believe the slayings of two black men in Louisiana were likely racially motivated and said Sunday they have a suspect — a 23-year-old white man — in custody.

Kenneth Gleason of Baton Rouge is being held on drug charges, but authorities do not yet have enough evidence to charge him with murder, Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told The Associated Press.





“There is a strong possibility” the shootings could have been racially motivated, McKneely said.

McKneely said shell casings from each killing matched, and a car belonging to Gleason fit the description of the vehicle police were seeking. He said police had collected other circumstantial evidence but wouldn’t say what it was.

Police say the shootings happened about 5 miles apart. The first occurred Tuesday when 59-year-old Bruce Cofield, who was homeless, was shot to death, the Baton Rouge Advocate reported.

The second happened Thursday when 49-year-old Donald Smart was gunned down walking to work, The Advocate reported.