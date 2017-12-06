Police suspect foul play after the body of a woman last seen on a Tinder date three weeks ago was found Monday.

Sydney Loofe, 24, was last seen after her second date with Bailey Boswell, who she met through the Tinder dating app Nov. 15. The FBI, Lincoln police and multiple sheriff’s departments combed rural parts of Nebraska searching for Loofe.





“It’s with heavy hearts that we share this most recent update with you all,” the family wrote on social media. “Please continue to pray for Sydney and our entire family.”

Officials have not released details on where her body was found or how they were led to it, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Loofe was last seen in Wilber, where Boswell, 23, lives with roommate Aubrey Trail, 51. Boswell has said she last saw Loofe when she dropped her off at her friend’s house.

“By their own statements on social media, we believe that Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were two of the last people … with Sydney,” Lincoln Police chief Jeff Bliemeister said at a Tuesday press conference.

The pair were picked up in Missouri and are being held in jail as “persons of interest,” according to the World-Herald. Neither has been charged in the case.

ARRESTED: Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell remain on a federal hold in Missouri. They are persons of interest in the Sydney Loofe case.

The pair released a video on social media trying to exonerate themselves a week ago.

“We’re not trying to defend anything,” Trail said. “We’re not trying to make you believe anything. We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.”