A young boy and girl were killed in northwest Charlotte by their mother who then committed suicide, police said.

The children, ages 7 and 3, were found badly assaulted alone at a home on Sebastiani Drive, and were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.


The mother jumped off the I-485 bridge on Old Gum Branch Road, police said. Authorities said “key information” led officers to the children.

Police said they have located the father and that he is not a person of interest and investigators are not looking for any suspects. Police said they are investigating to collect more information.

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation: what would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Mike Smathers said.

Channel 9 is asking police about the victims, their mother, and any details surrounding what lead up to their death.

