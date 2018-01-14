A young boy and girl were killed in northwest Charlotte by their mother who then committed suicide, police said.

The children, ages 7 and 3, were found badly assaulted alone at a home on Sebastiani Drive, and were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.





HEARTBREAKING | Behind crime scene tape you can see a small pink bike with training wheels and a slightly bigger red and black bike parked in the driveway. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/OwAcRCWl9w — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) January 14, 2018

The mother jumped off the I-485 bridge on Old Gum Branch Road, police said. Authorities said “key information” led officers to the children.

Police said they have located the father and that he is not a person of interest and investigators are not looking for any suspects. Police said they are investigating to collect more information.

Police say they are providing services to family members they have been able to locate as well as officers who responded to this call. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/qQoNDl8Bak — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) January 14, 2018

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation: what would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Mike Smathers said.

Police are calling this a domestic double homicide, suicide case. Tonight marks 2 & 3rd homicide of 2018. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VUIdSUngz9 — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) January 14, 2018

Channel 9 is asking police about the victims, their mother, and any details surrounding what lead up to their death.