Police have drawn an appalling conclusion in the death of a 4-year-old girl who died one day after being rushed to the hospital

A 4-year-old child from Roseville, Mich., has died after suffering blunt force trauma to her stomach, trauma that police say was “no accident.”

Ivy Yurkus was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after experiencing stomach pain so severe that it rendered her unresponsive.

The girl died one day later on Thursday.





Chief James Berlin of the Roseville Police Department now says that the girl suffered a “purposeful blow” that was not “an accident.” By Friday, Yurkus’ death had been ruled a homicide.

“Originally when she was being transported, I believe they thought she was having some type of seizure or medical episode, and they didn’t realize until the doctors actually started looking at her that they felt it was some type of child abuse taking place,” Chief Berlin said.

According to WJBK, when the girl became unresponsive, the 25-year-old boyfriend of her 28-year-old mother drove her and two other children a restaurant where the mother works.

From there, emergency responders were called.

What medical examiners have discovered is that the 4-year-old child suffered trauma to her abdomen that was consistent with abuse.

“A blow of quite some significance or power was applied to this little girl,” Chief Berlin said. “Beyond tragic — I just can’t imagine how anyone could strike a child in such a way to cause such catastrophic injuries.

“We have the best detectives in the county, and we will find out who did this,” he said. The girl’s mother and her boyfriend are under the microscope.

Speculation is swirling as to why the boyfriend did not directly call 911 when the child was clearly unresponsive.

Neither the mother nor the boyfriend have been named, arrested or charged, but police have been in contact with their legal representation.

Two other children, an infant and a 7-year-old boy, have been removed from the home and are staying with relatives.

While the boyfriend does not have a criminal record, the mother has spent time behind bars for robbery, resisting or obstructing a police officer and possessing a controlled substance, WJBK reported.

The Walter Scott Skupny Funeral Home said on its website that the visitation hours were set for 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, while services were scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m.