Police finally know why four senior citizens were brutally murdered as they played cards

Almost two months later, we finally have an answer to why four victims aged 67 to 88 were brutally murdered in rural Halifax County, N.C. as they played cards: “gang-related” activity.

According to WTVD, police believe that the home where James Harris, 88, Janice Harris, 72, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Jo Whitley, 67, were murdered was targeted “specifically.”

ENFIELD NC – Quadruple murder victims identified in Halifax County home invasion https://t.co/KvteQ6kae6 — F.T. Norton (@FTNortonSN) August 23, 2017

The two married couples were playing cards at a kitchen table when they were shot to death through a glass door.





Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said in a statement that authorities “have reason to believe these cases are gang-related and the residence was specifically targeted.”

One neighbor, Coy Herbert, told WTVD that the senseless killings have been “hard to fathom.”

“[I]t’s not something that happens normally around here. We’re out in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

While we know this may be gang-related, the person or people responsible are still at large, and there has been no mention of suspects.

Authorities are offering a $51,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or arrests.