An Arizona mom was arrested after shooting dead her 2-year-old son and then stabbing herself with a knife, police say.

Twenty-six-year-old Alyssa Pettibone was taken into custody Monday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hudson Pettibone, 2.





Pettibone was reportedly discovered in her bathroom bleeding from seemingly self-inflicted neck wounds, while her toddler lay beside her. According to Buckeye police spokeswoman Tamela Skaggs, the child was shot once. Police were responding to calls of a shooting in the area when they found the scene, reported Fox News.

Pettibone was transported to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Upon her release two days later, she was taken into custody and held on a $750,000 cash bail. Prosecutors told the judge that her apparent suicide attempt meant that she would be a future danger to herself, reported Fox News.

When police interviewed her, Pettibone reportedly apologized and said that she knew she was in “deep, deep, deep,” and then added, “No one would understand … “ reported AZ Central. Authorities claimed that after shooting Hudson, Pettibone attempted to turn the gun on herself, but it jammed, so she used a knife on herself instead.

Neighbors were shocked to hear that Pettibone was accused of killing her toddler.

“There was somebody injured, but no suspects, so I was thinking accidental or accidental shooting,” said Jeff Morris, a nearby resident, to Fox 10.

“I don’t understand why a mother would do that to her child. You hear a lot about this. Holidays bring out the worst in people I guess.”