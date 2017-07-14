Police have arrested a man after drive-thru employees saw more than just his face staring back at them

Most of us have made the mistake of parking too far away from the drive-thru or driving past the window, but very few people have done anything quite as strange as the crime that one Maryland man is suspected of committing.

On the morning of July 12, officers responded to a Java Divas coffee shop in Pasadena, Maryland, after receiving reports of indecent exposure.

Java Divas is a cafe where the baristas wear skimpy outfits while they serve coffee. One of the girls working at the cafe said that when she looked into the red Chevy Cavalier, she was shocked to see a man masturbating.





According to a press release from the Anne Arundel County Police, the employee copied the license plate number of the car and police traced it a house where Dylan Whelchel answered the door. Welchel matched the description given to officers and was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent exposure. The Java Divas’ employee stated that she recognized Welchel from another incident in May when he also exposed himself in the drive-thru.

The drive-thru incidents are not the only time that police believe Welchel was caught masturbating in public. On June 29, officers responded to a Wal-Mart parking lot where a woman says a man pulled up beside her, and she realized that he was masturbating. She claimed that once she noticed him, he drove away. Police used surveillance footage from Wal-Mart in that incident.