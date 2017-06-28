Police in Massachusetts employ unconventional solution at house known for loud parties

Police in Haverhill, Massachusetts thought outside the box when trying to figure out how to deal with a house that was known for having loud parties late into the night.

After years of receiving noise complaints from neighbors, and over a dozen in the last week, the police department decided to park an armored surveillance trunk in front of the house. A former military vehicle, which has multiple surveillance cameras that police can view remotely at the station, was parked outside the house for five days.





Haverhill Police using military style vehicle with video surveillance outside home residents have complained about pic.twitter.com/LFy1lOFPom — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) June 27, 2017

When the police truck showed up, one resident of the house who was charged with armed robbery last year and placed under house arrest ran out the back door, neighbors said and police confirmed. Ian Kessel, 20, was arrested in Naples, Florida, on Monday for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Once the police truck arrived, neighbors said the house got very quiet. If things get loud again, Haverhill police said they wouldn’t think twice about parking the armored vehicle in front of the house again.