A Tennessee man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend Saturday in an attempt to end the relationship, police said.

Keosha Miller, 22, was shot around around 6:59 p.m. in the Faronia Square Townhomes, Memphis police said.





Brandon Freeman was seen by witnesses fleeing the residence at a high rate of speed, police said. The witnesses called Freeman to check and see if he was OK. He reportedly told them “some random guys tried to shoot him and his girlfriend.”

MPD on scene of deadly shooting in Whitehaven. Woman dead. No info on shooter. Coroner just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/sZQI0vJN1C — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 10, 2017

Freeman later returned to the scene and moved evidence there, police said.

Freeman reportedly later admitted to police that he shot and killed Miller because he was unsure if she was pregnant with his baby and it was the easiest way he could think of to get out of the relationship.

“There are a number of things you could’ve done to get out of that relationship. You got abortion and a number of things other than taking a baby’s life,” a neighbor said.

Memphis police told FOX13 that Miller was three months pregnant when she was shot and killed by Freeman. The fetus did not survive the shooting.

Freeman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder; he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.