Police say they’ll never forget what they found in a garage on a tip from a woman trying to escape her abusive husband

A woman who alleged shocking abuse at the hands of her 34-year-old husband, including being forced into prostitution, went to police with information about remains in an Illinois garage.

What police found there, they say, they’ll never forget.

The woman, who has not been identified, went to authorities with information that her husband Jason Quate was responsible for the death of a 6-year-old child in 2015, whose remains were stashed in the garage of an abandoned home in Centreville, Ill.





According to KTVI, police found the child’s remains Tuesday morning, remains that were so decomposed that they couldn’t tell if the child was a boy or a girl.

The woman said that she met Quate met in Illinois and the two moved to Las Vegas with him with two other children.

Lt. Raymond Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police went into detail about the woman’s allegations:

She stated that her husband was extremely abusive and had forced her to go out and solicit herself for prostitution and also was physically abusive to the children. She also gave us very disturbing details that she was not allowed to communicate with the children. She was forced to stay in a bedroom. The children could not speak with her and also that the children were never allowed to leave the house.

Las Vegas police removed the other children from that home and say they appeared to be abused. They are in protective custody. The woman went to a woman’s shelter on Monday seeking to escape.

She said that Quate forced her into prostitution for two years and physically abused the children.

Quate now faces charges of sex trafficking and if the remains found in the garage are identified as expected a murder charge would soon follow. Felony child abuse charges are also likely.