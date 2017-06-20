Police say this smirking teacher sodomized her student even when changing schools

27-year-old Lindsey Jarvis is married and has had a successful career as a middle school teacher; however, police say that didn’t stop her from carrying on a relationship with a student. On Monday, the Lexington, Ky. teacher appeared before a district court judge where she plead not guilty to five charges –three count of third-degree rape, one count of unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of third-degree sodomy.

Police said that the victim was less than 16-years-old and they met on several occasions, phone records show that Jarvis and the student maintained a relationship. She is suspected of sodomizing the student in May of 2016 and having sex with him in June of 2016, WKYT reported. Jarvis was a social studies teacher at Woodford County Middle School in Versailles, Ky. for three years, starting in August of 2013 and leaving in June of 2016. She then took a position at Veterans Park Elementary School; a school spokesperson stated that Jarvis’ last day of employment was Friday.

A detective with the Versailles Police Department told the Lexington Herald-Ledger that the investigation into the educator began at the beginning of the year, but she was not charged until last week, noting, “because investigations take a while. There are so many dots you have to connect before you can bring charges against a person.”

