Police search for a suspect in the slaying of a beloved nanny and mother of two

Authorities in central Florida are searching for a suspect in the killing of a married nanny and mother of two, whose body was found in a wooded area in the Orange County town of Winter Park on Saturday.

Jennifer Lynn Fulford, 56 of Altamonte Springs, was last seen on Wednesday, and when she did not pick up her client’s children from school, her family knew something was very wrong, according to WFTV.

Fulford’s death has been ruled a homicide, but police have not released specific details on how she died.

“Jennifer Lynn Fulford did not deserve this fate. She was a productive member of our community,” Winter Park police Lt. John Montgomery said at a press conference.

Winter Park police officials confirmed Scott Edward Nelson, 53, was caught on surveillance video using Fulford’s ATM card.

A statewide manhunt is underway for Nelson, and a $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Nelson has a criminal history dating back more than 20 years. He has served time for two robberies, in 1994 and in 2010, according to WFTV.