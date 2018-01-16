Adult film actress Alana Evans said on Tuesday that she was invited to Donald Trump’s hotel room in 2006 but that she turned down the invite.





Evans said on “Megyn Kelly Today” that she was supposed to meet Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels in the room but that she shut off her phone. She says that she later asked Daniels “how it went” and her fellow actress responded “well picture this: Donald Trump chasing me around the bedroom in his tighty-whities isn’t something that you ever forget.” Evans told a giggling audience that she doesn’t know if Daniels’ relationship with Trump went any further than him semi-nude and scurrying after her friend in the bedroom.

On January 12, The Wall Street Journal ran an article alleging that a lawyer for Trump arranged to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence. Negotiations reportedly included top Trump attorney Michael Cohen and a lawyer for Daniels; the pair negotiated a nondisclosure agreement. In a statement to Fox, Cohen denied the claim, saying “these rumors have circulated time and time again since 2011 … President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence.” Daniels has also called the allegations “absolutely false.”

When Megyn Kelly asked Evans if she was surprised that Daniels didn’t come forward before the election, she said “nobody really cared. It was brushed over again with Hillary’s emails.” She pointed to statements made by Jessica Drake, an adult film actress who accused Trump of sexual misconduct during the campaign. Drake allegedly also signed a non-disclosure agreement, according to The Daily Beast. Evans said that she’s a Democrat but that she’s a Bernie Sanders supporter, saying “Hillary Clinton got my vote because it was the lesser of two evils.”

Evans also said that she “never saw any evidence [after the 2006 scene in the hotel room] in Daniels’ life that things had changed dramatically.”

Kelly then pointed to a Slate story that broke on Tuesday morning. According to that piece, Daniels said that she began a relationship with Trump in 2006 (just after he married Melania) and the actress claimed to be able to “describe things about Trump that only someone who had seen him naked would know.” But Daniels went silent just before the election, texting Slate’s reporter a copy of a non-disclosure agreement.