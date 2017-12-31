As everyone in the United States gears up for midnight and the arrival of 2018, President Donald Trump is wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year — even the “haters.”





RELATED: President Trump explains his social media use in latest tweet

Trump said that America is rapidly growing “stronger and smarter” and that his friends, enemies, supporters, haters and the “Dishonest Fake News Media” all deserve a happy and healthy new year.

He also said that 2018 is going to be a great year.

As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!” he said.

RELATED: President Trump reacts to Colorado shooting

Trump has extended best wishes to his “haters” before.

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

Happy 4th of July to everyone, including the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all, even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2013

Losers and haters,even you, as low and dumb as you are, can learn from watching Apprentice and checking out my tweets-you can still succeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2013

Happy Veterans Day to ALL, in particular to the haters and losers who have no idea how lucky they are!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013

Happy Thanksgiving to all–even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014

This time around, the “losers” went unmentioned.