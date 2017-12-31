As everyone in the United States gears up for midnight and the arrival of 2018, President Donald Trump is wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year — even the “haters.”
Trump said that America is rapidly growing “stronger and smarter” and that his friends, enemies, supporters, haters and the “Dishonest Fake News Media” all deserve a happy and healthy new year.
He also said that 2018 is going to be a great year.
“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!” he said.
Trump has extended best wishes to his “haters” before.
This time around, the “losers” went unmentioned.