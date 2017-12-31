Menu
douglascounty Read this Next

A sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty in Colorado has been identified
Advertisement

As everyone in the United States gears up for midnight and the arrival of 2018, President Donald Trump is wishing everyone a happy and healthy new year — even the “haters.”


RELATED: President Trump explains his social media use in latest tweet

Trump said that America is rapidly growing “stronger and smarter” and that his friends, enemies, supporters, haters and the “Dishonest Fake News Media” all deserve a happy and healthy new year.

He also said that 2018 is going to be a great year.

“As our Country rapidly grows stronger and smarter, I want to wish all of my friends, supporters, enemies, haters, and even the very dishonest Fake News Media, a Happy and Healthy New Year. 2018 will be a great year for America!” he said.

RELATED: President Trump reacts to Colorado shooting

Trump has extended best wishes to his “haters” before.

This time around, the “losers” went unmentioned.

President Donald Trump just wished everyone a happy new year — even the haters AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

The jaw dropping punishment a man gave his girlfriend’s little boy for sneaking peek at his Christmas gift landed him in jail

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement