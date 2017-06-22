President Donald Trump now says he “did not make and do not have” any “tapes” of his conversations with James Comey

President Donald Trump now says that he “did not make, and do not have, any such recordings” of his conversations with James Comey.

The statement was posted to Twitter minutes ago.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

…whether there are "tapes" or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

President Donald Trump previously said fired FBI Director James Comey “better hope there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press,” sparking an investigation.

When told about the alleged recordings, James Comey said “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.”





He would later testify to the Senate that President Donald Trump asked him to “let go” the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.