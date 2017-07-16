President Trump just came to defense of his son Don Jr. by saying Hillary Clinton got away with worse

President Donald Trump, as he often does early on the weekends, sent out some rapid fire tweets, this time about his son Don Jr.’s much discussed meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised dirt on the Clinton campaign.

RELATED: Here’s what President Trump had to say in response to Donald Trump Jr.‘s tweets

Trump asked why his son is being scorned by the “Fake News Media” when Hillary Clinton “illegally [got] the questions to the Debate & [deleted] 33,000 emails.”

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with that Russian attorney was foolish but not illegal





“My son is a high quality-person, and I applaud his transparency,” Trump said previously.

The president also tweeted two thank-yous — one to those who didn’t protest him at the Women’s U.S. Open on Saturday and one to a former campaign adviser — and another media criticism.

Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women's U.S. Open. Very cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017