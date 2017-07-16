President Trump just came to defense of his son Don Jr. by saying Hillary Clinton got away with worse

President Donald Trump, as he often does early on the weekends, sent out some rapid fire tweets, this time about his son Don Jr.’s much discussed meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, who promised dirt on the Clinton campaign.
Trump asked why his son is being scorned by the “Fake News Media” when Hillary Clinton “illegally [got] the questions to the Debate & [deleted] 33,000 emails.”
“My son is a high quality-person, and I applaud his transparency,” Trump said previously.
The president also tweeted two thank-yous — one to those who didn’t protest him at the Women’s U.S. Open on Saturday and one to a former campaign adviser — and another media criticism.