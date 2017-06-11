President Trump just unloaded on James Comey in a tweet — “Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'”

President Donald Trump fired away on Twitter Sunday at fired FBI director James Comey by asking if his “leaks” are “totally illegal?” and calling them ” Very ‘cowardly!'”

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'” the tweet said.

Trump tweeted after Comey’s testimony to Congress this week that “Comey is a leaker” and that he felt “total and complete vindication.”





Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

