President Trump just unloaded on James Comey in a tweet — “Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'”
AP/Alex Brandon, AP/J. Scott Applewhite
Rare News

President Trump just unloaded on James Comey in a tweet — “Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'”

Article will continue after advertisement

President Donald Trump fired away on Twitter Sunday at fired FBI director James Comey by asking if his “leaks” are “totally illegal?” and calling them ” Very ‘cowardly!'”

RELATED: Feeling vindicated, President Trump makes his first comments on James Comey’s Senate testimony

“I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'” the tweet said.

RELATED: Trump tweeted the morning after he fired FBI Director James Comey

Trump tweeted after Comey’s testimony to Congress this week that “Comey is a leaker” and that he felt “total and complete vindication.”


Read Comey’s testimony below.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement