President Trump started his first Thanksgiving as president with a bang on Thursday morning when he tweeted at a liberal columnist who had recently criticized Trump’s behavior towards prominent African Americans.





Washington Post writer, Greg Sargent, tweeted a link to his most recent column, “Trump just rage-tweeted about a prominent African American again,” on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

At 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, the president responded directly to Sargent’s tweet with his infamous campaign slogan-turned-agenda “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Sargent heavily criticizes Trump in the piece, saying Trump’s habit of criticizing prominent African Americans is employed in order to rally to his mostly white base. He also accuses the president of insinuating that “the system is unfairly rigged on behalf of minorities.”

“[I]t’s hard to avoid noticing a gratuitously ugly pattern in Trump’s responses, in which Trump vaguely suggests either that his targets are getting above their station, or that they’re asking for too much and are insufficiently thankful for all that has been done for them,” Sargent writes.

Recently, President Trump has taken to Twitter several times publicly attack LaVar Ball, the father of one of the UCLA basketball players who was released from China following allegations of shoplifting. Trump criticized Ball for not personally thanking him for convincing China’s President Xi Jinping to facilitate the release of the players during his trip to Asia earlier this month, calling Ball an “ungrateful fool.”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

In another early-morning holiday tweet, Trump told followers that “your Country is starting to do really well.”

He said: “Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

He followed up with another tweet: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Four hours later, Trump posted what appeared to be an official White House video to Twitter. In it, he recited the history of the holiday and wished Americans a “blessed and joyful Thanksgiving.”

He also made reference to some of challenges America has faced in 2017:

We pray for the Americans impacted by the devastating storms and wildfires that struck our nation. We mourn for the victims of the horrible shootings that stole so many innocent lives. And we thank God for the police, firefighters, paramedics and rescue workers who put themselves in harm’s way to save others.

At the end of the video, Trump again mentioned some of the claims of his earlier tweet. “Our country is doing very well,” he said. “Our stock market has hit a new all-time high; unemployment is at a 17-year low; we’ve created $5.5 trillion worth of values. We are doing something very special. People are feeling it. The enthusiasm in this country has never been higher. We are very, very happy on this Thanksgiving day.”

His presidential Thanksgiving tweets are sharply contrasted by a Thanksgiving tweet he sent out before he was president:

Happy Thanksgiving to all–even the haters and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2013

