President Trump launches national anthem petition in another move against the NFL

President Donald Trump is pushing his supporters to sign a petition vowing to stand for the national anthem in, what appears to be, his latest effort to put pressure on the NFL regarding players who kneel during the anthem.

“The President has asked for a list of supporters who stand for the National Anthem. Add your name below to show your patriotism and support,” reads the petition, which was created by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a fundraising organization.

The petition was also promoted and shared by the Republican National Committee on Twitter and its website.





RELATED: Small town newspaper accidentally publishes photo of President Trump with Hitler mustache

The launch of the petition comes less than a week after NFL team owners, executives and players met in New York to discuss the issue of whether or not to force players to stand for the anthem. The group eventually decided that the league would not implement a rule forcing players to stand.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that players are encouraged to stand for the anthem, but there is no rule in place to force them to do so.

The president has called the protests disrespectful and has encouraged supporters to walk out of games when players kneel during the anthem. Vice President Mike Pence left an Indianapolis Colts game earlier this month, at the request of President Trump, after players kneeled in protest.