President Trump may make a big decision about Dreamers very soon

President Trump is reportedly likely to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Passed by the Obama administration, DACA provides illegal immigrants who entered the country as children, or “Dreamers,” access to work and study permits and protections from deportation.

The change would come after 10 Republican state attorney generals wrote to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in June asking the administration to phase out the program.

“Immigrant youth fought to create the DACA program, and we will fight like hell to defend it,” promised Greisa Martinez Rosas, Advocacy Director and DACA-beneficiary of United We Dream, in a statement.





The legislation currently covers anywhere from 600,000 to 750,000 people in the country.