President Trump reacts to the London terror attacks with a call for a travel ban and an offer of help

President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter to the news of terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night by offering the U.K. the United States’ assistance and by renewing his call for a travel ban.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” he tweeted.

RELATED: People run for their lives as news of two confirmed terror attacks in London spreads

President Trump went on to say that this incident in London is why America needs his proposed and blocked travel ban.





We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!” he said.