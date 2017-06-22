President Trump said he doesn’t want a “poor person” in a top economic position

President Trump responded to criticism that he only has rich people in top economic positions by saying that he doesn’t want a “poor person” serving in a position that makes economic decisions.

During a rally in Iowa on Wednesday night, President Trump shared with the audience that someone had asked him why he had a rich person in charge of making economic decisions, referring to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“Someone said, ‘Why did you appoint a rich person to be in charge of the economy?’ No, it’s true. And Wilbur’s a very rich person in charge of commerce,” he said during the rally. “I said, ‘Because that’s the kind of thinking we want […] because they’re representing the country. They don’t want the money.’”





Trump went on to say that these people “had to give up a lot” to take these positions and that “they’re great, brilliant business minds.”

“And that’s what we need,” he added. “That’s what we have to have so the world doesn’t take advantage.”

“We can’t have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor, but in those particular positions, I just don’t want a poor person. Does that make sense?” he continued.

Trump said that he would add a poor person if his supporters “insist” that he change his thought process, but that he liked it “better” the way it was.