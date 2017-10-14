Trump said he spoke with president of U.S. Virgin Islands — there’s just one problem

Trump says he met with the "president of the Virgin Islands." *cough* he is the president of the Virgin islands, which is a US territory pic.twitter.com/8MLjqjTGb7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017

“…I left Texas, and I left Florida, and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands,” the president said at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Virgin Islands falls under Trump’s jurisdiction as president.





Trump did, however, meet with the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kenneth Map on, Oct. 3, according to the Washington Post.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are an organized, unincorporated United States territory.

Though Trump is the president of the United States including its territories, U.S. Virgin Islanders who live in the territory cannot vote for the president.