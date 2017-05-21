President Trump sent a clear message to those who “choose the path of terror” in a speech to 55 world leaders

President Donald Trump appeared before 55 world leaders in Saudi Arabia on Sunday in an effort to address terrorism and those who choose that path.

The president said that religious leaders need to say, “If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned.”

“Religious leaders must make this absolutely clear: Barbarism will deliver you no glory – piety to evil will bring you no dignity,” Trump said at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh. “If you choose the path of terror, your life will be empty, your life will be brief, and your soul will be fully condemned.”





“Heroes don’t kill innocents. They save them,” he continued. “Drive [terrorists] out! Drive them out of your places of worship, Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy lands, and drive them out of this Earth.”

Trump said that America is not “here to lecture” or “tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship,” but “to offer partnership” for a better future.

You can watch the full speech below.

Trump’s remarks came in a meeting with dozens of regional leaders who gathered in Riyadh for a summit with Trump and Saudi King Salman.

The king has lavished praise and all the trappings of a royal welcome on the new American president, welcoming in particular Trump’s pledge to be tougher on Iran than Obama was.

Trump and Salman were in lockstep on the threat Iran poses to the region when they addressed their fellow leaders: Trump accused Iran of “destruction and chaos,” and the king said its rival “has been the spearhead of global terrorism.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.