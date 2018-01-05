President Donald Trump blasted the new book about the Trump White House set to be released Friday, tweeting that he gave “Zero access” to the author of the “phony book.”





On Thursday night, Trump tweeted that he gave the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” no access and claimed that he actually “turned him down many times.” He also used the tweet to blast former White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, calling him “Sloppy Steve.”

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet and fury come after excerpts from the book were published in New York Magazine Wednesday, setting off a firestorm in the White House and media.

President Trump and the White House have slammed both Bannon, who, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, authorized most of the interviews for the book, and the book’s author, Michael Wolff.

In an initial statement released by President Trump after the excerpts were published, he said that Bannon had “lost his mind” when he lost his job at the White House.

Sanders called the book a “complete fantasy and full of tabloid gossip.” She also said that the only interaction that Trump had with Wolff was a five- to seven-minute phone call after Trump was elected president.

The book’s publishers are moving forward with its release despite a cease and desist letter from President Trump’s lawyers. The book is set to be released Friday – four days ahead of its original release date.

