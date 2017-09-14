Trump stops Schumer and Pelosi in their tracks after they announce deal on Dreamers

UPDATE, 6:23 a.m. ET Thursday: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to address rumblings that he had struck a deal with Democrats on DACA.

“No deal was made last night on DACA,” he tweeted. “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote.”

He added: “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”





ORIGINAL STORY: Following a dinner at the White House with Senate and House minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, the two Democrats said they have reached an agreement with President Donald Trump that will protect young immigrants known as “dreamers” and, at the same time, tighten border security.

Responding to news that the border wall was not part of the agreement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter that “excluding the wall” was also not part of the agreement.

Without an agreement, young immigrants brought to the United States as children could be deported.