President Trump tweeted his Easter message to the world before immediately switching gears to his tax returns

PALM BEACH — President Donald Trump wished his 28 million Twitter followers a happy Easter this morning from his tropical White House at Mar-a-Lago.

But before extending those holiday wishes, the president tweeted a defense of his decision not to label China a currency manipulator, as he frequently vowed he would during the 2016 campaign.

And after the “Happy Easter to everyone!” tweet, Trump pushed back against Saturday’s protests near Mar-a-Lago and nationwide calls for him to release his income tax returns.

“I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?” Trump tweeted this morning. Later, he added: “Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!”

Here are Trump’s Easter morning tweets, in order:

Happy Easter to everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017