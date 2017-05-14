President Trump wished a happy Mother’s Day to FLOTUS, but people could only focus on who wasn’t mentioned

President Donald Trump’s tweeted a happy Mother’s Day message to First Lady Melania Trump and all mothers on Sunday, but people on the internet weren’t satisfied.
Not only was Trump mercilessly trolled by a series of memes and GIFs, but people also questioned why he didn’t mention Marla Maples, mother of Tiffany Trump, or Ivana Trump, mother of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
Let’s start with the memes. (These were all by the same guy, by the way, and were liked right to the top.)
Tweets about neglecting to mention Ivana Trump and Marla Maples soon followed.
Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. left public messages for Ivana, though.
Melania Trump also shared a nice photo with Barron.