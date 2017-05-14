President Trump wished a happy Mother’s Day to FLOTUS, but people could only focus on who wasn’t mentioned

President Donald Trump’s tweeted a happy Mother’s Day message to First Lady Melania Trump and all mothers on Sunday, but people on the internet weren’t satisfied.

Wishing @FLOTUS Melania and all of the great mothers out there a wonderful day ahead with family and friends! Happy #MothersDay — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2017

Not only was Trump mercilessly trolled by a series of memes and GIFs, but people also questioned why he didn’t mention Marla Maples, mother of Tiffany Trump, or Ivana Trump, mother of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Let’s start with the memes. (These were all by the same guy, by the way, and were liked right to the top.)





Tweets about neglecting to mention Ivana Trump and Marla Maples soon followed.

@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS It is proper to wish happiness to the mothers of all of your children: inc. Marla Maples (m. 1993–1999), and Ivana Trump (m. 1977–1992) pic.twitter.com/YA3VkJq5eT — Survival Resources (@AnjelMarketing) May 14, 2017

Trump: *wishes Melania a happy #MothersDay*

Marla Maples & Ivana Trump: k — kendall 👩🏼‍🏫 (@ktpowers98) May 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS How about a shout out to Ivana Trump! The mother of a majority of your children!!!!!! — Nelson McKenzie (@nelsonmck) May 14, 2017

@Freedom_Daily and to ALL his wives– Ivana Trump (so sorry he publicly cheated on you!) and to Marla Maples (so sorry he never spent time with Tiffany!) — The Other Twin (@flyygrrl) May 14, 2017

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. left public messages for Ivana, though.

Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mom, Ivana. And to my children, thank you for giving me the gift of motherhood. You are my inspiration! pic.twitter.com/kOMINHGrwi — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 14, 2017

Melania Trump also shared a nice photo with Barron.