President Trump won’t call terrorists monsters — he’s got a much harsher term for them

President Trump, on his tour of the Middle East, condemned the suicide bomber who detonated explosives at the Manchester, England, arena where Ariana Grande was performing, killing 22 and injuring 59 others.

Trump said he won’t refer to terrorists as monsters. That, he said, they would like too much. Instead, Trump used the term “evil losers.”

“So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said early Tuesday morning, according to ABC News. “I won’t call them monsters because they’d like that term. They’d think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on ‘losers,’ because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers. Just remember that.”





Trump has often used the term “loser” on Twitter to describe his opponents and critics.

RELATED: Police have made the first arrest in connection with bombing in Manchester

Trump extended his condolences to those killed, the injured and their families. He also called British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

Trump was in Israel on his first international trip of his presidency, and at the time of the attack, he was meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem to discuss a Middle East peace deal.

RELATED: President Trump sent a clear message to those who “choose the path of terror” in a speech to 55 world leaders

“And interesting that our meeting took place on this horrible morning of death to innocent young people,” Trump said, according to ABC News. “Peace can never take root in an environment where violence is tolerated, funded and even rewarded. We must be resolute in condemning such acts in a single unified voice.”

Earlier in his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump delivered a speech in which he told Muslim leaders to “drive out” extremists from their countries.

“We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people and in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children,” Trump said. “The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever.”