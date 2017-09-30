President Trump’s blistering response to “mad as hell” San Juan mayor is polarizing the internet

President Donald Trump was up early Saturday and ready to tweet his response to San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, whose speech from the ground Friday begging for help has gone viral.
“What we we are going to see is something close to a genocide. We are dying here,” the mayor said Friday. “I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles. So, mayday we are in trouble.”
“So, Mr Trump, I am begging you to take charge and save lives. After all, that is one of the founding principles of the United States of […] America,” she continued. “If not, the world will see how we are treated not as second-class citizens but as animals that can be disposed of. Enough is enough.”
She also said she was “done being polite” and “politically correct,” saying she was “mad as hell” about the Trump Administration’s relief efforts. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory and commonwealth of the United States. Its citizens are U.S. citizens.
Early Saturday, President Trump responded to the mayor with a series of tweets criticizing her leadership, even going so far as to say she was doing the Democrats’ bidding by being “nasty to Trump.”
He also accused “fake news media” — CNN and NBC, specifically — of “working overtime” to “disparage our First Responders as a way to ‘get Trump.'”
Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rossello told CNN on Friday that while he and the U.S. are conducting a joint effort to “enhance logistics” in rescue and relief efforts, he also said that the Trump Administration “has responded to our petitions” and that FEMA’s Brock Long has been on the phone “virtually all the time with me, checking out how things are going.”