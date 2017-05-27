Prince Harry welcomed Barack Obama to Kensington Palace to discuss issues that are important to them both

Prince Harry hosted former President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London Saturday to discuss a range of topics and issues, including the recent bombing in Manchester.

Obama’s visit with Prince Harry is the latest stop on his European tour that has included visits to Italy, Germany, and Scotland.

Kensington Palace posted a photo of the duo on Instagram and revealed what the two leaders discussed. They captioned the photo:

Prince Harry hosted former US President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace today. They discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations. They also discussed this week's terrorist attack in Manchester, with President Obama offering his condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 27, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

The palace also revealed that Prince Harry and Obama had discussed the recent bombing in Manchester, which took the lives of 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert, and that Obama had offered his condolences to the victims.

Former President Obama also tweeted about the meeting. In a tweet sent out Saturday, he wrote, “Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack.”

Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack. https://t.co/7azv4BV2Nt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2017

This isn’t Obama’s first time to offer his condolences to the victims of the Manchester bombing. Earlier in the week, he shared a heartfelt message alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a video posted by her office, saying, “As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester.”

He added: “To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it’s unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered.”