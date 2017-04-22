Prompted by Trump’s proposed budget cuts, the #MarchforScience movement holds events around the globe on Earth Day

Earth Day 2017 will focus on the importance of science.

The March for Science movement is holding events around the globe to emphasize how important science is to mankind.

According to the March for Science’s Twitter profile, the organization “champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.”

RELATED: House Republicans introduce bill to “terminate the Environmental Protection Agency” (EPA)

The Trump administration’s proposed cuts at the Environmental Protection Agency and executive orders targeting environmental regulations has sparked the March for Science movement into action.





Marches are taking place at major cities around the world, including Washington, D.C.

Walking to support our scientists & acknowledge all their brilliant work for our planet @ScienceMarchMel #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/MBOaPnVxUm — Kathy (@katicah) April 22, 2017