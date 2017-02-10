Protesters physically blocked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos from entering a Washington, D.C., public school

Newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was met with aggressive protesters when she tried to visit Jefferson Middle School Academy in southwest Washington, D.C., Friday morning.

The protestors blocked her from walking up stairs to enter the school and then followed her to her car, yelling at her while she tried to leave.

One of the protesters yelled, “She does not represent anything that they stand for.”

Another protester accused her of buying her nomination, saying, “She’s giving money to senators and buying your way to position.”

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017





According to WJLA, the protest was organized by the Washington Teachers’ Union. One protester was arrested at the scene.

Although a union organized the protest, their actions were condemned by one of the country’s largest teachers’ unions.

RELATED: Hollywood couldn’t help but rip Betsy DeVos apart on social media after her confirmation

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, wrote in a tweet, “Just heard a protester blocked & almost knocked Secy @BetsyDeVos down at Jefferson.We don’t condone such acts.We want her to go to pub schls.”

Just heard a protester blocked & almost knocked Secy @BetsyDeVos down at Jefferson.We don't condone such acts.We want her to go to pub schls — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) February 10, 2017

This is a rocky start for DeVos, who won her nomination by an extremely narrow margin after Vice President Pence cast a tie-breaking vote.

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, tweeted out a response to protesters after she was blocked, writing, “Don’t we want the Sec of Education to visit schools?”

Don't we want the Sec of Education to visit schools? https://t.co/3PVirgMzJQ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 10, 2017

RELATED: Pence steps in to confirm Betsy DeVos in historic tie-breaking vote