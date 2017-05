Pulse owner, Barbara Poma, announced she will unveil plans for the memorial at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Poma had agreed to sell the club to the city of Orlando but changed her mind in December.

Since then, money to build the memorial has been raised via the One Pulse Foundation.

Visitor Evelyn Ayala said she was glad to know that the memorial was in the works.

“I knew some of the people that passed here, and it’s very sad, the situation,” she said.