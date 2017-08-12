A “state of emergency” has been declared in Charlottesville as the “Unite the Right” rally descends into chaos

Tensions at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, boiled over on Saturday as right-wing groups clashed with protesters and police. The Director of Emergency Management in the city, Douglas Walker, signed an edict declaring a “local emergency” in the city. Later, Virigina Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a “state of emergency,” making gatherings unlawful. While most of the crowds have dwindled away from Emancipation Park, which was the original site of the clash, the rival groups have not completely dispersed.

Here is a copy of today's emergency declaration regarding the rally at Emancipation Park #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/TOdXkhjuXK — Charlottesville City (@CvilleCityHall) August 12, 2017

Governor McAuliffe has declared a state of emergency to aid state response to violence at Alt-Right rally in Charlottesville — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

On Friday night, a crowd of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and like-minded thinkers marched through the city carrying tiki torches. While there were some incidents of violence in that march, it was mostly peaceful.





Two of my producers just got sprayed with urine. Lovely. Hard to keep your cool. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 12, 2017

There were a number of confrontations, but while many of the protesters were armed with assault rifles, no shots have been fired. Police have made several arrests, but the exact number has not been released.

Arrests are being made following declaration of unlawful assembly at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville. #cvilleaug12 pic.twitter.com/6XAn1hYLAS — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 12, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that the “views fueling the spectacle are repugnant.” A large number of the alt-right protesters were armed with shields bearing the Detroit Red Wings logo. In a statement, the Red Wings said, “[We] vehemently disagree and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville.” Former Klan leader David Duke was at the rally and stated that the event will “fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”