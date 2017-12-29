On Wednesday, Debra Messing posted a photo to Facebook of her son sitting during a New York Rangers game while the national anthem was playing.





Messing wrote that when the stadium asked fans to stand for the national anthem, her 13-year-old son Roman asked if he could “sit down in protest.” Messing happily obliged, telling him, “yes, honey. We can do that.” At the end of the post, she added “whose [sic] crying? I’m not crying. #BLM.”

Since it was posted, the photo has been shared almost a hundred times and received almost a thousand comments. Some comments were supportive — one man wrote that he’s impressed “[Messing’s] son has the knowledge of what’s going on in the world to make that choice.” But a lot of people had a hard time seeing Messing’s side of the story; one woman wrote that she’s “sickened by [the] disrespect” and accused Messing of “single-handedly destroying Will & Grace.”

Messing has made her political views known in the past — during the election she got caught up in a long Twitter feud with actress Susan Sarandon. On a 2016 appearance on MSNBC, Sarandon, a Bernie Sanders supporter, said that she wouldn’t be able to bring herself to vote for Hillary Clinton and Messing shot back on Twitter.

RELATED: Heartsick Debra Messing mourns the sudden death of her TV mom, Debbie Reynolds, with an Instagram tribute

When The New York Times ran a semi-flattering profile of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, Messing publicly announced that she was cancelling her subscription with the paper.

Messing has starred in a number of films, but she’s best known for her role Grace Adler on the hit series, “Will & Grace.” The show enjoyed a huge audience when it originally aired in the 2000’s and after a decade off the air, the show returned in September and has since enjoyed smashing ratings.