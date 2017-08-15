Michael Rapaport weighs in on the term ‘white nationalists’ — “f*** that, call them what they are”

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

The rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend that left a woman dead brought the term “white nationalism” to the conscience of Americans. The assorted crowd of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and their followers was, for many people, a reminder that racism is still alive and well.

A number of celebrities have weighed in on the events that unfolded over the weekend. Jennifer Lawrence posted pictures of the torch-carrying men and asked her followers to help identify them. Actor Michael Rapaport also weighed in on the events with a Facebook video.





Rapaport, who has built a huge following through his podcast “I Am Rapaport,” declared, “I strongly encourage people to stop using the term ‘white nationalists.’ Fuck that gentrified term … little racists twerps trying to rebrand themselves.”

He rattled off a list of names that might be more suitable for the crowd: “white racists, white racists fucks, buster-ass tricks and any variation of that.”

For many, it’s been difficult to nail down the nomenclature for the budding movement of white supremacists and those flirting with the ideology. The terms “alt-right” and “alt-light” have been cast about in news reports but the exact definition of those terms is still murky. When Dan Schneider called the alt-right “garden variety left-wing fascists” at the Conservative Political Action Conference, people marched toward the door. And Richard Spencer, who many see as the leader of the movement, has repeatedly espoused an anti-Semitic and openly racist philosophy.