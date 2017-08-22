Remains of Navy sailors found after USS John S. McCain collision

UPDATE, 7:08 a.m. ET Tuesday:

The Associated Press reports that some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, according to the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The United States Navy said it will continue to investigate the collision involving the USS John S. McCain as the vessel’s damage is being assessed.

As that happens, the U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs said in a news post that search efforts are continuing for the 10 soldiers who are still missing. Five sailors are injured.





“Search and rescue efforts continue in coordination with local authorities,” it said in the post. “Royal Malaysian Navy ships KD Handalan and two coastal patrol craft Petir (12) and Pang Alang (39) as well as two Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency vessels are on scene today.

“Republic of Singapore Navy Fearless-class patrol ships Noble Pearl (PCG 54) and Noble Knight (PCG 56) joined search efforts as well.”

Navy Adm. John Richardson has ordered a probe into the collision, The Associated Press reported.

The fleet said the guided-missile destroyer “sustained significant hull damage that resulted in flooding to nearby compartments.”

“It is the second such incident in a very short period of time — inside of three months — and very similar as well,” Richardson said at the Pentagon Monday. “It is the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific fleet in particular and that gives great cause for concern that there is something out there we are not getting at.”

An immediate explanation for the collision was not given.

In the coming weeks, the Navy said it would take a one-day pause in operations to identify any steps that may need to be taken to ensure safety.