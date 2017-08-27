Renee Baio told off a Sandy Hook mom, and all hell broke loose

Renee Baio, wife of “Happy Days” star Scott Baio, earned scorn and outrage yesterday after she told the mother of two Sandy Hook shooting victims that her murdered child was “in a better place” in the midst of an argument on Twitter.

Scott Baio’s Wife to Sandy Hook Mother: ‘Maybe Your Children Are in a Better Place’ https://t.co/7dtx9nfCBM pic.twitter.com/mXPYhV2p2c — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 26, 2017

Baio was arguing with Nelba Marquez-Greene, a mother of two children who were shot in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre; only one survived.

“Your ugliness knows no bounds! I’ll pray for you,” she wrote.





The interaction began in the fallout from online behavior by Baio’s husband, Scott. Last week, he retweeted a post that insinuated that the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville was, like the death of Sandy Hook teacher Vicki Soto, a hoax.

That post came from a Sandy Hook “truther,” a believer in the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was staged and did not actually happen.

Scott Baio would later undo the retweet, apologizing for “retweeting that conspiracy photo.”

In retrospect, I wish I had thought longer about retweeting that conspiracy photo. I shouldn't have sent it. It was wrong. #Baio — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2017

After Renee insulted the Marquez-Greene, the internet responded in fury, so much so that Renee Baio later deleted the tweet and made her Twitter account private.