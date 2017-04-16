A Cleveland man is on the run after killing an old man on Facebook Live — here’s what we know

Police are on the hunt after a Cleveland man shot and killed another man and broadcast it on Facebook Live.

God bless you Mr Robert Godwin Sr #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8xRNa8cwCE — Neil Skelton (@RealSkelton) April 17, 2017

According to several sources, police are looking for a man identified as Steve Stephens, who shot and killed an elderly man on Facebook Live. There are unconfirmed reports that he may have killed up to 15 others. Stephens reportedly recorded a video of himself on driving up to an elderly man in the street and opening fire, and according to the Daily Mail, police have confirmed that the video is real.





He reportedly works as a mental health care officer and wrote that he “messed up” on social media. Stephens reportedly blamed the shooting on a woman who is believed to be his ex-partner.

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Shanice Dunning, a reporter with Cleveland 19 News reportedly interviewed the son and daughter of the victim, identified as Robert Godwin Sr., 74.

The victim was described as “a good guy” who would “give you the shirt off his back” by his tearful son.

“This man right here was a good man,” he said. “It’s not real.

“You feel like it’s gonna stop,” the unidentified woman adds in the video posted to Twitter.

I just spoke with a man and woman who said the man killed in the FB live video was their 78 year old father @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Gpf3EUafLM — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) April 16, 2017

His family said he spent Easter morning fishing.

NBC 4 Washington reports that Stephens broadcast the shooting around 2 p.m. ET on Easter Sunday and captioned the now-removed video, in part, “Easter day slaughter.”

He allegedly made other videos and in one said, “I’m at the point where I snapped,” while on the phone. He later admitted to killing 13 people and in the comments section, it was stated that he may have killed at least 15 in the area of 105 freeway. His account was last active around 3:30 p.m. ET.

The FBI is also reported to have joined police in the hunt for Stephens. He is 6 feet tall and is said to weight 240 pounds. He is bald with a full beard and was last seen driving a white Ford Fusion. He is said to be armed and dangerous.

There is no known motive at this time.