Rescuers are frantically searching for a construction worker after a cesspool job went horribly wrong

If you were going to compile a list of a thousand ways to die, this might rank up there as one of the worst.

Two members of a New York construction crew were installing a cesspool in Huntington, Long Island just after midday Wednesday when a sinkhole suddenly opened up and pulled them in.

While one of the workers was able to grab onto a piece of equipment to save himself from an awful fate, his co-worker wasn’t so lucky.





The man still hasn’t been found and is, sadly, presumed dead. What began as a rescue is now being called a recovery.

According to NBC New York, the collapse left “a gaping hole that consumed the entire front yard and ate the top half of the driveway.”

As Carolyn Gusoff of CBS New York said, the workers started digging a shift with a crane when they “realized they weren’t getting the proper drainage.” She said one worker was directing the crane when the sinkhole opened up.

Rescuers called to the scene had been using a giant vacuum in an effort to save the worker. Now, they are just trying to find his remains.

At the time of this writing, the worker still not been found. Nor has he been identified.