Rob Reiner blasts Harvey Weinstein but claims President Trump is worse

Rob Reiner blasted Harvey Weinstein following multiple accusations of sexual harassment and sexual abuse against him but said that President Donald Trump is worse.

During an interview at the Hamptons International Film Festival Sunday, the “When Harry Met Sally” director didn’t shy away from criticizing the Hollywood mega-producer, but Reiner, 70, also called out Trump, going so far as to say that the president was an “abuser.”

“Harvey Weinstein did a bad thing. He did a really bad thing,” Reiner said, during an interview with Buzzfeed film critic Alison Willmore about his new film “LBJ.” “There’s no defending that. It’s horrible.”





Weinstein is accused of abuse and harassment by an ever-growing list of Hollywood stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, and Ashley Judd.

However, Reiner doesn’t think that Weinstein’s behavior is as bad as the current president of the United States, who was once caught on tape making vulgar remarks about women.

“He’s not the guy in office,” Reiner said, taking a swipe at Trump. “How about the guy in office? Whose also an abuser.”

Reiner added: “Harvey Weinstein is a bad guy, but it’s not equal to the president of the United States.”