Robert De Niro told the ladies of “The View” that his views on President Trump haven’t changed at all

After saying last fall that he’d like to punch Donald Trump in the face, actor Robert De Niro joined the ladies of “The View” to let everyone know that his urge to plant one on the president’s cheek has not subsided.

“He talks how he’d like to punch people in the face?” De Niro said in a video for the “Get Out The Vote” campaign. “Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”





On Friday’s episode of “The View,” it became clear he hasn’t changed his tune on the matter after host Joy Behar asked him about his threat toward then-presidential candidate Trump.

“I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face,” de Niro said. “How dare he say that to the crowd? How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.”

He then went on to further clarify his own comment, saying that it was “symbolic.”

“It was only a symbolic thing, anyway. It wasn’t like I was going to go find him and punch him in the face,” the actor said. “But he’s got to hear it. He’s got to hear that, you know, that’s how he makes people feel. It’s not good to feel that way. It’s not good to start that stuff up, but at the same time sometimes when people are bullies like that, that’s what you have to do to shut them up. Bully them back.”

De Niro, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, also commented on Trump’s two-week long presidency, saying, “When you have people going in there just to win — it’s not about winning, it’s about what’s right for the country, the people. And we hear a lot of lip service about that, and even from Trump. But now is the time to see what he’s going to do. So far, it doesn’t look good.”