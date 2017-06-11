Runners stopped dead in their tracks when a furry invader tried to take first place

The participants of Sunday’s “Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Run” in Colorado Springs, Colo., were in for a big and unwelcome surprise, as a brown bear seemed ready to cheat his way into first place.

Photos snapped by Donald Sanborn and posted on Facebook tell the story.

One of the pictures was perfectly timed and shows a couple of the runners breaking stride as they recognize that, you know, there’s a bear in the road.





“Why did the bear cross the road? To scare the runners and make me lose precious time in the middle of a race!” Sanborn said on social media.

But as much of a winner as Sanborn is for documenting this and posting more photos with great views, some of the commenters help add to the amusement.

Record time, no doubt

Why run when a bear could show up?

We’re with you, dude

Better be faster than the slowest

(H/t KDVR)