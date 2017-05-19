Russia probe reaches the White House as an official close to the president is now a person of interest

WASHINGTON – A senior White House official is a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign, the Washington Post has reported.

Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report.

The newspaper cited unidentified people familiar with the investigation. The adviser under scrutiny is not named, but described as someone close to Trump.

After saying he was “very close” to naming a new FBI director, President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One earlier on Friday for his first foreign trip without making any comment about the future leadership of the law enforcement agency.





This is a developing story.

