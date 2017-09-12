Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks Hillary Clinton’s new book: “Sad way” to continue attacking the president

Sanders: "Last chapter of [Hillary Clinton's] public life is going to be defined by propping up book sales with false & reckless attacks" pic.twitter.com/jwABMlkCep — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacked former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her new book, saying that it was a “sad way” to continue attacking President Donald Trump.

“I think it is sad that after Hillary Clinton ran one of the most negative campaigns in history and lost, and the last chapter of her public life is going to be now defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks,” she said during her Tuesday’s press briefing. “And I think that is sad way for her to continue this.”





Sanders also had an answer prepared when she was asked whether President Trump planned on reading the book, which is titled “What Happened.”

“Whether or not he’s going to read Hillary Clinton’s book, I’m not sure, but I would think he is pretty well versed on what happened, and I think it’s pretty clear to all of America,” she quipped.

In Clinton’s new book, where she delves into what she thinks happened during the 2016 presidential election, she blasts Trump as an unprepared president and questions whether his presidency is legitimate.

She wrote , “I think it’s fair to say that I didn’t realize how quickly the ground was shifting under all our feet. I was running a traditional presidential campaign with carefully thought-out policies and painstakingly built coalitions, while Trump was running a reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment.”