Sarah Huckabee Sanders did her best “covfefe” impression, but she had a better excuse than the president

In a tweet more cryptic than “covfefe,” White House principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders baffled Twitter users Saturday morning with an emoji-filled tweet.

The tweet was posted at about 9 a.m. It contained travel-related emojis, such as an anchor, a boat, a plane and a train. Numerous emojis of stoplights and maps were also featured.

It was initially unclear if Sanders intentionally or accidentally sent the message. Some Twitter users wondered if Sanders’ Twitter account had been hacked.

Sanders responded on Twitter about two hours later, saying her 3-year-old son Huck had gotten a hold of her phone.

The odd tweet from Sanders follows President Donald Trump’s cryptic midnight tweet on May 31 that ended with “covfefe.” The term quickly went viral, spawning jokes, cocktails and merchandise.

⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥⚓️🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🚥🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🗺🏰🗺🗺🏰🏰🏰🚦 :/9//&🗿🛩⛩🏚

#🚦lolaklkk🚥🚦⛲️🚝🚦🚞🚢🚂 — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

This is what happens when your 3 year old steals your phone. Thanks Huck! #neverleaveyourphoneunlocked https://t.co/qFD8zRpn8g — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) June 10, 2017

Twitter users had an immediate reaction.

Need to get your kids away from your twitter account. — John Wilson (@jbw2dogs) June 10, 2017

Perhaps she hasn't had her covfefe. — JacquieB (@totallyjorganic) June 10, 2017

This is the most coherent statement to come from the Trump administration. — David Blaustein (@blaustein) June 10, 2017

Love note to spicey. — Bob Falconi (@bob_falconi) June 10, 2017

i just wanted to see what it would look like pic.twitter.com/2LSBmn5VWd — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 10, 2017

And now for an important message from Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: https://t.co/B8bJZbNEBQ — Reagan Coalition (@ReaganCoalition) June 10, 2017

"Today Sarah Huckabee Sanders became president." — cassilda (@cassilda_a) June 10, 2017