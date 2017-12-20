Track Palin is at risk of losing access to both of his children following his most recent arrest.

According to court records, the mothers of both of Track’s children have filed petitions for protective orders against the former Army veteran after he was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting his father. Britta Hanson — Track’s ex-wife and mother of his six-year-old daughter Kyla Grace — was granted a temporary restraining order keeping the embattled Track away from her. Hanson is reportedly looking to extend the order next month to include Kyla Grace, reported Daily Mail.





Similarly, Jordan Loewe, Track’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two-year-old son Charlie, took to court to change her custody agreement to maintain full custody of their child. Loewe previously filed for custody — and an order of protection — of their then-newborn in early 2017. The year before, Track was arrested in January 2016 for threatening to shoot himself with an AR-15 and punching and kicking Loewe in a drunken tirade, police reports alleged. She cited “domestic violence” as the cause.

Over the weekend, Track, Sarah Palin’s oldest son, was arrested on charges of burglary and assault at his parent’s Alaskan home. The 28 year old reportedly broke into the former vice presidential nominee’s home and beat up his father, Todd. According to an affidavit from the arresting officer, it was revealed that Sarah Palin, 53, had called 911 on her son because was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication,” reported CNN.

Cops on the scene found Todd bleeding as he attempted to escape his home while his son remained inside, reported TMZ. Todd, 53, reportedly armed himself with a pistol in order to “protect his family” against Track.

In addition to the protective orders being filed against him, Track may be spending his Christmas in jail. According to reports, he has been unable to put together the $5,000 cash bond needed for his bail nor find a third-party custodian to help him out. His famous family is currently staying silent about the incident, although through attorney John Tiemessen — who does not represent Track — asked for “privacy” during “this challenging situation.”

In 2014, Sarah Palin shared a photo of a smiling Track with his young daughter, following a return from an Army tour.

Sarah Palin discussed the “domestic violence” incident with Loewe during a 2016 stop on Donald Trump’s campaign trail. She called it the “elephant in the room” and pointed to it as a symptom of PTSD and lack of veteran care under the Obama administration.

“My son, like so many others, they come back a bit different, they come back hardened,” she said. “They come back wondering if there is that respect for what it is that their fellow soldiers and airmen and every other member of the military so sacrificially have given to this country,” she added. “And that starts from the top.”